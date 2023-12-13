Nigeria’s House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to constitute the National Regional Planning Commission to achieve quality and value for assets.

Its Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning made the appeal at a meeting with professionals on the implementation of integrated and sustainable urban development and physical planning in the country.

In the Housing sector as in all critical areas of human endeavour, it is often said that when you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

This best sums up the essence of this all-important meeting directed at getting the buy-in of all leading actors towards attaining the transformation of rural and urban centres.

The Chairman, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, says there is need for a national consensus on the implementation of integrated urban development and physical planning.

The Committee was not pleased with the absence of the Housing Minister just as the Surveyor General of the Federation raised concerns that Abuja is fast turning into a slum.

The Chairman ended the interaction with an appeal to stakeholders.

In another development, the House Committee on Legislative Library has applauded the 9th Assembly’s initiative at building a befitting library that will serve and strengthen the nation’s democracy

The Chairman, Yusuf Galambi, made this known at the inaugural sitting of the Committee.