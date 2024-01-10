An education advocacy group has raised concerns over the absence of governing boards in federal universities for the past 7 months.

At a news briefing in the nation’s capital, they claim that this has created a vacuum and disrupted the order in the education system of federal universities.

They’ve asked that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints governing councils to restore sanity to learning institutions.

In June 2023, the National Universities Commission (NUC) dissolved the governing councils of all federal universities following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive.

Since this directive, many Academia have faulted the decision saying it will cause a major set back in universities.

The governing council is the highest body in Universities when it comes to decision making, which includes, and not limited to, promotions and appointment of staff including the principal officers,

this education watch group says there is currently a state of confusion created by the dissolution of governing boards which has tampered with the University autonomy as prescribed in the Act establishing federal universities in Nigeria.

They’re want the intervention of the president to let those whose duties it is to supervise universities take charge of governing the higher institutions.