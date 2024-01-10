Reactions have continued to trail the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taraba residents and the leadership of the Northern APC Youths forum have commended president Tinubu for setting up an investigative panel as well as directed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the ministry of humanitarian Affairs, they say this is an indication that president Tinubu is ready to fight corruption.

The suspension of the Minister of humanitarian affairs is now raising dust among various group.

Some residents of Taraba state believe the suspension will create room for a proper investigation into various allegations levelled against her.

But members of APC Northern forum also shared their view at a press conference in Jalingo, they believe the suspended minister’s travails is politically motivated.

The group however commended president Tinubu’s decisiveness in setting up an investigative panel and directing the EFCC to further unravel all fraudulent activities within the ministry.

Some of them believe the Minister would be vindicated, as investigation will reveal her innocence.

