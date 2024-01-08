More details have emerged regarding the suspension of the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr. Betta Edu by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pave the way for investigation on alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Exclusive details gathered by Podium Reporters that when the suspended Minister got wind of her imminent suspension, she rushed down to the Aso Rock villa with her convoy and tried to see the President without a prior appointment.

She was, however, restricted to the President’s waiting room where she watched on TV as her suspension was announced.

When it became apparent, she was not going to see the President, Dr. Betta Edu came outside but found out that her entire security details and vehicles that accompanied her convoy were gone.

It was gathered that the security details received signals recalling them to their respective commands following her suspension.

The Villa Access Tag of the Minister was also taken from her by the DSS.

It took the intervention of one of the principal aides to the president, who volunteered to use his vehicle to give Dr. Betta Edu ride out from the villa.