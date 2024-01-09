Governor of Imo state who is also the chairman of the progressives governors forum says the decision of President Tinubu to suspend the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty alleviation can not be questioned.

Hope Uzodinma told state house correspondents after meeting with the President that the president’s action aligns with the law.

The Governor who was recently re-elected for a second term was in the Villa to discuss some national issues with the president and also invite him for his inauguration ceremony scheduled for the 15th of January.