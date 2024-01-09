Suspended Minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, has arrived at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for questioning.

She was brought in at exactly 11am in a Black Landcruiser Prado Jeep with no number plate, with a white Toyota Hilux back up, also without number plate.

Both vehicles were later seen at a nearby gas station where they bought petrol.

She is to face interrogators of the agency to explain her role in the transfer of N585 Million Naira of government funds to a private account despite the Accountant General of the Federation refusing consent for the transfer against government financial regulations.

She is also to give account of some financial decisions made by her since she assumed office at the Ministry.

She was placed on suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following allegations of serious Financial infractions in her stewardship of the ministry.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says interrogation begins confirming the appearance of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.