The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized the travel documents of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty alleviation Betta Edu as well as former minister Sadiya Umar Farouq.

EFCC also seized the international passport of the suspended National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Program agency, Hajiya Halima Buba.

Betta Edu also appeared before the EFCC on Tuesday after her suspension. She was later released on bail but is to report to the EFCC daily while the investigation is ongoing.

The EFCC also expanded its investigation into the alleged disbursement of N585 million by inviting CEOs of Zenith Providus and Jo Banks, which are operated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

After relevant questioning about the financial transactions of the Ministries, they left.

The investigation is ongoing, and the EFCC has assured that it will abide by laws and regulations to ensure that justice is served.