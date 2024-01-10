The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said that collaboration with other security agencies will be prioritised in the Nigerian Army’s fight against insurgents.

The army chief stated this while inaugurating the training and doctrine conference at TRAIC headquarters in Minna.

Speaking at the Training and Doctrine Conference at the TRAIC headquarters in Mina, Buratai emphasised the importance of training and operations to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-equipped and highly motivated force.

He added that effectiveness within a joint or multinational environment was crucial to the Army’s success.

The conference brings together different Army schools to formulate a doctrine based on experiences from past battles.

Training is said to be a priority for the early part of the year, with a focus on the effectiveness of troops in a joint operational environment.

The Christmas Eve killings in Plateau State “remains a major setback to the operational efficiency of the Nigerian security systems,” notwithstanding progress made in the war against insurgency.

The Nigerian Army’s Chief of Training, Major General San Mohammad, stated that the Army would keep giving priority to training its soldiers in order to ensure their efficacy in a joint operating environment.