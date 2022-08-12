President Buhari launches national crisis management doctrine

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Crisis Management Doctrine, aimed at bridging the gap created by extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Advertisement

The Doctrine was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in coordination with relevant MDA’s to ensure greater successes in tackling national crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, the President commended the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), his staff and members of the working group from various responder MDAs for the remarkable work in developing the doctrine.

Advertisement

He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts towards achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

The President said at the inception of his Administration, Nigeria was faced with multiple security challenges ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, to armed banditry, ethnic militia attacks, oil theft, rape, gun running and various acts emanating from violent extremism.

Advertisement

He also thanked the British Government for its collaboration in the development of the Doctrine as well as the United States Government for its support, urging them to sustain the relationship.

The NSA revealed that work on the doctrine started in 2014 but was given impetus after the President endorsed the revised NACTEST, which has five work streams namely: Forestall, Secure, Identify, Prepare and Implement.

Advertisement

He said the Docteinw can be used to manage both malicious threats and civil emergencies owing to the general principles set out within it.

The doctrine provides a detailed methodology for national crises response, outlining how the various relevant MDAs should interact at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.