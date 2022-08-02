2nd qtr meeting of SGF, Secretaries to State Govts holds in Delta

Advertisement

The Federal Government is Synergising with the 36 State Governments to Strengthen policies implementations to boost employment, improve economy, healthcare delivery and governance at all levels.

This was stated in a communique issued at the second quarter meeting of the Federation’s Secretary to Government and the Secretaries to State Governments.

.Secretaries to 21 state governments gathered at the Unity hall in Government House Asaba, Delta state while others joined the meeting virtually.

Then Speakers who focused on governance and other areas of development took turn to explain to policy makers how they can harness untapped resources, entrench good governance and improve service delivery.

At the End of the robust deliberation, a communique was issued to ensure smooth execution.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha set up a peer-review mechanism to engender positive competition among states.

Benue State will play host to the third quarter meeting as the countdown to the implementation of these decisions begins.