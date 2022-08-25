NEMA launches 160 hi-tech radios for effective disaster management

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has launched 160 high-technology radios as part of efforts to promptly respond to and manage disasters.

Advertisement

The radios are expected to help improve response time and reduce the rate of losses associated with disaster.

The National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria was established through the Act 12 as amended by Act 50 of 1999, to manage disasters in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the agency has put in place concrete structures and measures since its inception to help it deal with issues related to disasters.

Advertisement

Part of these measures include the recent procurement of 160 high-technology radios in order to enable it meet up to its mandate of promptly responding to natural disasters whenever and wherever they occur and thereby reduce loss of lives and properties.

The radio will be distributed to the 16 NEMA offices across the country and to relevant stakeholders.

Advertisement

The radios are multi-mode handheld devices, capable of working as two-way radios on UHF frequencies or cellular LTE.

The Agency believes the Hytera radios will bring greater visibility to the agency’s activities across Nigeria and fast-track the mobility of its workforce.

Advertisement

NEMA DG, Mustapha Ahmed stated that risk communication shapes people’s perceptions of risk and influences their actions with respect to disaster preparedness and response, and “this imperative inform the recent decision to radicalise service delivery through new ways and manners between field commanders and the agency headquarters elements in tandem with international best practices of incident command systems.”