NLNG launches Phase 2 of GMoU for pipeline host communities in Rivers

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has launched the second phase of Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMoU) for its pipeline host communities in Port Harcourt to actively support community-driven sustainable development.

Clusters will eventually be formed within the GMoU architecture to drive community-initiated projects through a Foundation with a Board of Trustees, Steering Committees, and Community Trusts. NLNG will fund these clusters and urge them to seek extra funding from other donors to undertake development initiatives in their areas.

The new agreements are with Okrika, Kalabari, Egi, Ogba, Abua and Ekpeye clusters. The implementation of the first phase of the GMoU comprising Ogbum-nu-Abali, Ubeta and Rumuji clusters is underway with the commencement of several projects in areas of road construction, scholarships (64 scholarships awarded), renovation and equipping of markets, construction of police stations or corpers’ lodge among others. The first phase agreements were signed in 2021.

The GMoU is intended to foster a cordial relationship between NLNG and the clusters of communities, according to Andy Odeh, general manager of external relations and sustainable development at NLNG, in statements he made during the inauguration event.

The GMoU, he continued, was designed to ensure that the Company’s host communities are supported in its CSR initiatives and given the freedom to take the initiative for their own development with the help of NLNG and other important development stakeholders.

He commended the Rivers State Government for its support in setting up the GMoUs, adding that the government’s provision of a congenial atmosphere for NLNG and its enthusiasm for the development of the rural communities were enablers for the programme.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).