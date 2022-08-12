Breaking News

U.N. calls for demilitarised zone around Ukrainian nuclear facility

The United Nations has warned that continued military actions near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a repeated target of missile attacks, could have catastrophic consequences.

Following reports of further shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia, which has heightened fears of a nuclear disaster, Russia and Ukraine have continued to trade blame.

In order to guarantee the security of the area, urgent technical agreement is required on a safe demilitarization boundary, “A statement from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was released during a Security Council meeting.

There has been no severe damage or radiation release, and there is “no imminent threat” to the plant’s safety as a result of the fighting, but “this could change at any time,” International Atomi Energy head Rafael Grossi said.

Russian forces occupying Ukraine have been accussed of using Zaporizhzhia as a weapons cache and a pretext for strikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has described Russia’s activities as “unconcealed nuclear blackmail.”

