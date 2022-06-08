NEDC Commences Training of 1,800 Teachers in Taraba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has commenced training 1,800 primary and junior secondary school teachers in the Northeast.

The training which is facilitated by the Education Endowment Fund of the Commission is aimed to tackle insecurity and ignorance among the people of the region as well boost school enrollment in the region.

According to data from the Africa Centre for Leadership Strategy Development, the Northeast region accounts for nearly 60% of the country’s 13 million out-of-school children.

This is due to the continuing 12-year fight against Boko Haram terrorists, as well as other security issues plaguing the region, which has already displaced over 20 million people.

The five day capacity training was organised by NEDC’s Education Endowment fund to address deficits in the education system in the zone.

150 teachers from primary and junior secondary schools around the region were selected to receive training in seven modules, including psychosocial assistance for children and technological innovation.

The training is expected to enhance to skill development and improved classroom management.

The commissioner for basic education, Johannes Jigem who was represented by Godlove Yunbak, charged the participants to give full attention to the training.

The training initiative arose from a needs assessment in the region as a means of combating insecurity and ignorance among its people, according to Godlove Yunbak