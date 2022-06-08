Delegates set to start voting in APC Presidential Primary

Delegates from Abia State are expected to kick Start the Voting in the Special National Convention and Presidential Primary of the All Progressives Congress at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The Aspirants left in the race to replace President Muhammadu Buhari from the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Yahaya Bello, Governor Dave Umahi, Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Jack Rich, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmad Sanni Yerima, while Forme minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba did not show up.

They are now expected to slug it out to determine who gets the ticket as the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Eight aspirants had stepped down earlier at the start of the Convention urging the delegates to vote for their leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while Dr Felix Nicholas stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Aspirants who stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Godswill Akpabio, Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ekitti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Dimeji Bankole, Senator Ajayi Borrofice and the only woman in the race Mrs Uju Ohanenye.

Delegates will now choose from the remaining candidates to determine who becomes the party’s presidential flagbearer to face the formidable challenges posed by Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party.

President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s leader has since left the venue of the convention after his speech urging the delegates to vote their conscience adding that he has no anointed candidate.

This speech is contrary to what was initially announced by the party’s national Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, which was quickly countered by governors who moved to thwart a move many said would have led to the disintegration of the party.