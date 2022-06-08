BREAKING: Asiwaju Tinubu defeats all Others to emerge APC Presidential Candidate

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has emerged as the Presidential Candidate of the Party at the Special National Convention and Presidential Primary held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Asiwaju Tinubu defeated Other aspirants with a landslide win after they refused the Party’s plea for consensus.

He Polled 1271 votes to defeat Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmad Sanni Yerima, Clergyman, Tunde Bakare, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu

Earlier in his address to delegates before the commencement of voting, Asiwaju Tinubu, urged delegates to vote for him at a critical point which Nigeria as the nation faces a critical moment and demands for a leader like him who will build bridges and ensure National Unity and Solidarity.

For his part, President Muhammadu Buhari, urged all delegates to elect a leader who Nigerians will trust and one who will lead the party to victory.

National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged party members to remain united to ensure the party is victorious in the election.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was also an aspirant in his speech to the convention urged members tio vote for him promising to do more and follow on from the Legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier some of the aspirants stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the aspirants are Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Obong Godswill Akpabio, Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar Badaru, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Dimeji Bankole, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice, and Uju Ohanenye, the only woman in the race.

Dr Felix Nicholas also stepped down for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Others including the former Governor of Zamafar State Ahmed Sanni Yerima and Pastor Tunde Bakare refused to step down for anybody while Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, also did not step down but promised to back whoever emerges as candidate from the exercise.

The emergence of the Former Lagos Governor and APC National Leader, is the first step in the realisation of what he described as his lifelong ambition to be President of Nigeria.

His declaration and eventual emergence now means he will be facing off against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, as well as other candidates who have emerged in parties across the country.