Senator Folarin congratulates Asiwaju on election as APC presidential candidate

The APC’s 2023 governorship candidate and lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu on his election as the progressive party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to journalists immediately after the former governor of Lagos’ official announcement, the three-term lawmaker praised the co-contestants’ tenacity, sacrifices, maturity, and patriotism.

He said “The majority of APC national delegates backed by majority of presidential aspirants have spoken with their votes that Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu has the capacity to defeat PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2023 general elections and create a developed and prosperous Nigeria in the mold of his achievements in the past in Lagos State, when he assumes the reins from May 29th 2023”

“I urge Asiwaju Tinubu to extend hands of fellowship to his co-contestants and their foot soldiers with a view to closing ranks and working for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections”

“I have absolute confidence in Asiwaju’s long years of experience in the democratic space and I know he has all it takes to galvanize the entire membership of the party into a formidable force that will ensure victory for our party in 2023 and beyond”

“I assure Asiwaju of my personal commitment as well as the cooperation of the entire members of APC in Oyo State with his presidential project”