The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress Senator Teslim Folarin, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde over his victory at the poll.

Folarin, in a statement made available to newsmen urged his supporters and party members to remain calm adding that they’re studying the election results.

Makinde won in 31 Local Government Areas with a total of 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who won in two local government areas and scored 256,685 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Adebayo Adelabu, came third in the race with a total of 38,357 votes.

According to the statement, All Glory and Adorations are due to Almighty God for His Grace and for preserving our lives throughout the 2023 electioneering process.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciations to Oyo State electorates for their support for all APC candidates on March 18th elections. May God Bless you all.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is on this note that I am offering my solemn gratitude to leaders and members of our great party – APC; the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties that worked for us, volunteers, the press as well as individuals that contributed to the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project.