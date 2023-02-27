Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

In a statement released earlier today the Presidential Campaign Council signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga said Asiwaju Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

Asiwaju Tinubu said the outcome of the presidential election in Lagos where Labour Party won should not be a source of provocation adding the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC Presidential candidate further said that as a democrat, he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement