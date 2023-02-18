Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued to call for calm following protests which erupted in some parts of the metropolis over naira scarcity.

In a state wide broadcast on Saturday, the governor enjoined Lagos residents to remain calm, avoid all forms of violence, destruction and continue to carry on their lawful activities without fear.

He said the government is working very hard to provide immediate quality measure to lessen the burdens that is currently being faced by everyone.

According to Sanwo-Olu, an immediate reduction in transport charges for all public owned transport facilities across the state has been approved.

He added that discussions are ongoing with private transport operators not to hike price at this very difficult time given a very difficult circumstances in which Lagosians find themselves.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the distribution of food packs and other various palliatives have commenced to the most vulnerable of citizens.

He said these palliatives will be done through distribution channels such as religious organisations and NGOs that are known to also have the palliative and food banks within their remits to use all of the ethnic Nationals and

all of the very known pillars of Engagement to ensure that these palliatives get to the most vulnerable in the society.

He appreciated the police and other security agencies operatives that have been working round the Clock to maintain peace, law and order in Lagos state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that with the general elections just a week away, Lagosians should not allow themselves to be used for the destruction of public, private property noting that the law enforcement agents have received clear instructions to take full control and to ensure zero tolerance for any and inactive action violence or destruction.

The scarcity of Naira has left many frustrated, caused so much hardship and confusion among Nigerians.

The Governor while reacting to the protests called for calm and advised residents against violence just as he said the Supreme Court was looking into the controversial matter and would make its position known on the 22nd of February.