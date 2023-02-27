Agents of political parties at the national collation Centre are threatening a showdown with the independent national electoral commission when collation of presidential results resumes.

The agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye who spoke on behalf of others is demanding that INEC ensures that the results presented by State resident electoral Commissioners have first been uploaded on the INEC result viewing portal IREV before being presented.

He alleged that what is presented differs from what is on the portal and requests that a real-time electronic display of the viewing portal beamed on screens in the national collation center to improve transparency and credibility.

The electoral legislation, according to the chairman of the electoral commission, does not mandate that collation be done using results that have been transmitted; rather, he claims that the transmitted results are simply intended to confirm anomalies with what has been physically given.