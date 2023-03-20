The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has suspended further collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states.

This was announced in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye today, Monday.

Mr Okoye said the commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

The Commission arising from the meeting took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East”.

Consequently, the Commission suspended the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated.

The statement adds that a review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

Mr Okoye appealed for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.