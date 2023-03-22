The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the resumption of collation of Election results from the Governorship Elections held on the 18th of March from both Enugu and Abia States.

This was contained in Statement signed by the national Commissioner and Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs, Mr Festus Okoye.

The Commission in the Statement thanked the residents of both States for the patience and understanding during the waiting period for the resumption of the collation of the results.

Advertisement

The Commission said the suspension of the collation was due to what it termed a review process to ensure that all is going according to the way it should.

It added that the review process having now been completed, the collation of the results will resume and winners will subsequently be announced after its conclusion.

Read Full Statement Below…

Advertisement

It will be recalled that the Commission met on Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States in order to carry out a review of the collation processes in both States.

The Commission has concluded the review. Consequently, the collation of results for the Governorship election in both Abia and Enugu States will continue today 22nd March 2023.

Advertisement

The Commission appreciates the patience and understanding of the people of both states as we conclude the collation processes.