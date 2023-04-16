The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to the declaration of Aisha Binani as winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

INEC described the action of the REC as a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer when the process has clearly not been concluded.

National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye said It is null, void and of no effect.

Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election was suspended.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/inecnigeria?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1647550173260701697%7Ctwgr%5E29bb827d7ae9e9c0c3a7661fef80310b9b6e992b%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvon.gov.ng%2Finec-suspends-collation-of-supplementary-election-in-adamawa%2F

Advertisement

The REC, Returning Officer and all involved have been invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.