The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that the Returning Officer in the Adamawa State Governorship election will announce the resumption of the Collation of result in the coming hours.

The Commission disclosed this at the end of a meeting held over the controversial decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Abuja.

The Commission at the end of the meeting in Abuja also called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence an investigation and possible prosecution of the activities of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The Commission added that it will inform the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as the appointing authority to draw attention to the unwholesome practices and activities of the suspended REC for further action.

Read Full Statement Below…

At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

1. Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

2. Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

3. The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.

Detailed official statement will follow shortly.