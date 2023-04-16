The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed it is awaiting the arrival of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa state, Yunusu Hudu and the Returning Officer for the State Governorship election, Melody Lamido.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Publicity, Festus Okoye, made the confirmation in a telephone chat with TVC News.

TVC News was at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja on Sunday.

Hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC summoned the Resident Electoral commissioner in Adamawa state and the Returning Officer for the State Governorship election, the Headquarters in Abuja is calm but for the security operatives manning the gates.

Sources say upon the arrival of the REC officer and Adamawa state Returning officer, the meeting will not be made open to journalists but the commission will issue a statement after conclusion of the meeting.