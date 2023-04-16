The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has seized various quantities of drug consignments concealed in winter jackets and bottles of body cream, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

This was disclosed by the agency’s spokesperson Mr Femi BabaFemi in a press statement in Abuja.

The statement said the psychoactive substances were recovered at the new terminal of the airport on Friday 14th April following the arrest of a passenger, Joshia Sunday who was travelling on a Qatar Airline flight via Doha to Oman, Middle East.

Also, a Lekki Lagos-based businessman, Cyril Chidiebere was on Friday 14th April arrested along with two of his freight agents, Mejabi Peter Sunday and Oyeyinka Babatunde over their involvement in the importation of twelve parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 6.50kg coming from the United States of America.

BabaFemi said the arrest and seizure followed a three-day intelligence-led operation.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman, Rabetu Abdulrasak, 24, and a cripple, Shehu Adams have been arrested by NDLEA operatives in Agbede, Etsako West LGA, Edo state while over 14 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including cannabis, methamphetamine, tramadol and swinol were recovered from them on Saturday 15th April.

The NDLEA’S operatives during the week’s operations made several arrests and seizures of illicit drugs in Ogun, Katsina, Kaduna and Ondo States.

The Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA retired Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa while reacting to the arrests and seizures, commended the officers and men of the affected Commands of the Agency.

Marwa urged them and their compatriots across the country to remain focused and continue the current drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.