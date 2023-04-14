The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Adamawa State, Hindu Yunusa says the commission is ready to conduct a hitch-free governorship rerun in the state on Saturday.

TVC News Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa state as inconclusive.

The commission based its decision on the fact that the number of cancelled votes exceeded the margin of lead between the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who scored 421,524 votes and that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Aisha Binani with 390,275 votes.

INEC fixed April 15 for the runoff in 69 polling units across 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

At the Commission’s office in Yola, INEC National Commissioner, party agents and election observers were on ground to monitor distribution of sensitive materials to affected polling units.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner assured stakeholders that the exercise will be conducted transparently, to reflect aspirations of the electorate.

Security in Yola, the state capital and affected polling areas have been beefed up, to forestall possible outbreak of violence.