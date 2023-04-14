The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to institutional governance, particularly the instabilities in the academic calendars of state-owned universities, which have eroded stakeholders’ confidence in their stability and competitiveness.

He made this remark in Ado Ekiti at the Swearing in of New Governing Council Members for the Higher institutions in the State.

The Swearing in Ceremony of the Governing Council for Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Bamidele Olumilua University, Ikere Ekiti and the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital was attended by Dignitaries both in the Public Service and Private sector.

In his address, the Governor Says the State owned Universities must strive to be on top of the league in research, endowment and training of globally competitive students.

The Governor frowned specifically at the unacceptable situation of the Ekiti State University in which he is an alumnus.

Leading the pack is Professor Akin Oyebode,a Distinguished scholar who had served in various capacities in the Country. As the Chairman of the Governing Council of Eksu,he says it is time to rewrite the history books.

This Inauguration of new leaders for Ekiti State institutions wouldn’t have come at a better time with the agitation of students of Eksu and the resultant suspension of Academic activities still fresh in the minds of all.