Ogun State Government has commended the support of a non-governmental organisation which trained 350 teachers in the state on subject enhancement programme in Mathematics.

The Deputy Governor Noimot Salako Oyedele gave the Commendation during the flag off of the programme organized by Bunmi Adedayo Foundation in conjunction with the Ogun State Universal Basic Education.

She added that the programme was in line with the agenda of the state in the area of education development and capacity building for teachers.

The Executive Director of the foundation said they embarked on the project in three states of Ogun, Osun and Delta State and they intend to sharpen the skills of the teachers and impact the lives of the younger ones positively.