The Nigerian Police has dismissed three policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, over misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and for wasting ammunition.

The three policemen were Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi, and they were attached to a famous praise singer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dauda Kahutu, popularly called Rarara, on escort duties.

Dismissal of the three policemen was announced on Thursday, barely one week after they were captured using their riffles unprofessionally in the presence of civilians, especially children.

They were seen in the video that went viral shooting in the air as a form of amusement while escorting Rarara to an event in the state, a conduct that had elicited reactions from Nigerians that faulted the conduct and recommended disciplinary actions

The dismissal of the three policemen, according to Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, was made after several investigations showed that they acted against the law enforcement agency’s code of public conduct.

Adejobi, said the three policemen’s conduct would serve as a deterrent to others still in service and understand the need to act in accordance with the police guidelines in public.

Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday 7th April, 2023, on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

“In the course of their duty on Friday 7th April, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure, and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children. The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warms all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions. Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures”