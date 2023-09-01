Two police officers, Inspector Ahmed Suleiman and Constable Mahmood Muhammed formerly attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters have been dismissed by Adamawa State Police Command after an Orderly room trial.

They were found guilty on the three Count Charge of Discreditable Conduct to with Defamation of Character, Culpable Homicide and Unlawful exercise of Authority Contrary to the First Schedule of Police Act and Regulations, Section 370, 2020 as Amended.

The arrested persons which include three police officers and vigilantes were captured in the video applying jungle justice to the two women accused of witchcraft, stripping them naked and torturing them to death over accusations of being witches.

The incident reportedly happened in Roma village in the Song Local Government Area of the state.

After their trial in line with police internal mechanisms, the Command found them Guilty and recommended their Dismissal. They are to be Charged to Court alongside other Co-Suspects.

The state police spokesperson said that the Constable has been de-kitted while the Inspector will be de-kitted after fulfilling some administrative procedures.

The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola warned officers and Men of the Command to be punctual and shun all Offences against Discipline.

The residents of the state shared their views with TVC News over the dismissal.

Experts believe that the step so far taken by the command towards punishing the erring officers will curb police excesses in the state.