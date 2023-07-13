Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal has commiserated with the families of the six policemen killed by armed bandits in Zamfara and the Nigerian Police Force as a whole.

Six Mobile Policemen were killed in a separate Bandits ambush while on duty at Sakajiki Village and Nahuche junction in Bungudu Local Government area of the state.

The unfortunate incident that led to their death happened within the last four days.

Governor Lawal described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and an attempt to weak the fighting spirit of security agencies in their Continious search to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and other states affected by Insecurity.

A press statement issued by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the Zamfara state Government is deeply pained by the circumstances leading to the merciless killing of the Officers who were on duty to protect lives and properties of citizens

The Statement read in parts: “On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, I deeply commiserate with the Nigeria Police Force and families of gallant officers assassinated in separate bandit’s ambush at Sakajiki Village and Nahuche junction” Gov. Lawal Said.

“The gallantry and patriotism of those personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty was deeply appreciated by the Zamfara State Government and its people. Indeed, they paid the supreme price for peace to reign in Zamfara State” He added.

“Zamfara State Government will give all necessary support and also look for ways to assist the families of the slain officers” Gov. Lawal assured.

“My administration will continue to support and work with the security agencies for peace to prevail in our dear State and I urge all residents to cooperate and support security agencies in this fight against banditry and Kidnapping”

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the Slain officers and May Allah give their families and the NPF the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” He said.

This is coming less than Twenty hours after Governor Dauda Lawal visited the chief of Defence staff in his Abuju Office to seek military support to rid Zamfara of armed bandits and Kidnappers

This is also the second time in two months that Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal since assumption into office on May 29th this year is visiting defence Headquarters in his tireless efforts to lasting peace in the state.