Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 13 Chinese Nationals over offences bordering on illegal mining activities, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The offence is contrary to, and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

The suspects comprising a female and 12 males, were arrested at G.R.A, Ilorin.

They are Guo Ya Wang (36), Lizli Hui (42), Guo Jian Rong (36), Lizh Shen Xianian (37), Lishow Wu (26), Guo Pan (38), Lia Meiyu (53), Guo Kai Quan (36) Lin Pan (50)

Others are Ma Jan (38), Wendy Wei Suqin (31), Li Zhinguo Wei (29) and Xie Zhinguo (53).

Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara State revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Ilorin zonal commander of the EFCC Micheal Nzekwe said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.