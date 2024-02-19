Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested another two Chinese nationals over offences bordering on illegal mining activities.

They are – Xiao Yi, 50, and Duan Yahong, 52.

The two Chinese expatriates were arrested alongside two others suspected to be accomplices in the illegal business. They are Mumini Jamiu and Israel Nwachukwu.

The latest arrest brings to 48 the number of persons arrested for suspected illegal mining activities within the last two weeks by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The suspects were trailed to their mining sites located at Isolo in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, where they were arrested after days of surveillance by the EFCC operatives.

Mumuni, a driver, was arrested while conveying a truck loaded with solid minerals from Banni in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State to a Chinese Company in Lagos without lawful permit.

Items recovered from the suspects include a truck with registration number JJJ 386 XT containing substances suspected to be solid minerals, phones, and travel documents.

The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.