A staff of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Olabode Olawuyi has been reportedly killed by a 9-year-old lion in the zoological garden of the institution.A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirming the incident said Olabode Olawuyi, until his death was a Veterinary Technologist, who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade.

Abiodun Olanrewaju said the deceased was attacked on Monday while feeding the lions in their den at the Zoological garden of the University.

According to the Statement, other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

The statement adds that University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased while the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire has also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident