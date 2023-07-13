Taraba state Governor, Agbu Kefas has engaged over one thousand five hundred casual cleaners to make Jalingo look neat and inhabitable.

The cleaners who are made up of unemployed graduates, students, nursing mothers as well as vulnerable people in the state are on fixed salary of 20,000 each monthly.

Agbu Kefas administration in Taraba state is looking inward to address youth restiveness and unemployment challenges inherited.

The administration believes engaging the Youth in productivity service will reduce crime rate. Reason for the latest recruitment of over one thousand cleaners.

Jalingo, the state capital that looks unclean, is now having a facelift as a result of over one thousand casual staff employed by Kefas administration within a month in office.

While residents commend the Governor for the gesture some of the cleaners shared their view with Tvcnews.

The leader of the cleaners also thanked the governor for the gesture while pleading for more workers to be engaged.

The dirt blocking the drainages and waterway across Jalingo have been cleared and the residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed during this rainy season.