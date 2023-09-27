Katsina state Governor Dikko Umar Radda has directed the immediate issuance of appointment letters to 7325 newly recruited teachers in the state.

The Governor gave the directive after receiving the final report of the employment exercise from the committee constituted by the state to oversee the teacher recruitment.

Failing educational standards in the north and katsina state most especially has compelled the state to think out of the box to confront head on the problem caused by deficit of teachers.

At present, the lack of qualified teachers in and requisite instruction materials in school are the major challenges Governor Radda is working to address.

The size and the rate of population growth in the state has put government in a position of constantly playing catch up

On its plate is the need to construct new schools and hire over 80,000 teachers to teach in primary and secondary schools.

A committee was set up to oversee the teacher recruitment

The committee in a short rundown of the recruitment exercise gave an insight into how they arrived at the number of teachers to be recruited and recommendations for training and retraining.

The Governor also urged the newly employed teachers to be diligent in their duties and called for prompt supervision of their activities in schools by all concerned.

Similarly, the governor also received another report from the committee set up to ascertain the liabilities of the state.