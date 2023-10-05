Adequate funding for education, improved teachers welfare, public recognition and regard for teachers, as well as adequate security in the nation’s schools, are some of the demands Nigerians teachers have made to mark the 2023 world teachers day.

The teachers who gathered in the nation’s capital at an event, called on government at all levels to address the shortage of teachers in schools by recruiting professionally qualified teachers.

5th October, is a day set aside to celebrate teachers and the teaching profession.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “The Teacher We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Trend to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”

It draws attention to the shortage of teachers in Nigerian schools.

According to UNESCO, the world needs over 69 million teachers to meet the targets of sustainable development goals 4 by 2023.

Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria further reveals that Nigeria would need up to 300,000 additional teachers or more to address the huge number of out- of -school children crisis it’s currently grappling with.

As Nigeria joins the world to commemorate this day, the teachers union wants the federal government to look into the plight of teachers and proffer a lasting solution.

The Vice president is here at the occasion, representing the Nigerian president.

He pledges the commitment of this administration to partnering with Nigerian teachers to ensure the nation’s development.

One after the other, the teachers took turns to display their skills in march past.

The world teachers day also availed the government the opportunity to reward some teachers and schools for their outstanding performances towards the development of the country.