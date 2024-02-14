The Nigerian Union of Teachers has called for the implementation of the teachers’ professional salary structure in the budget.

This was disclosed by the National President of the Union, Audu Amba at the sixth annual solemn assembly in Abuja.

In 2020, Former President Muhammadu Buhari had approved a special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools across the country.

He also increased the number of years of service and retirement age of teacher from thirty five to forty and sixty to sixty five.

The teachers say these promises have not been implemented especially the salary structure.

They want President Bola Tinubu to ensure the implementation of the policies for the development of the Nation’s educational sector.

The group believes For Nigeria to get things right , teachers rights must be respected by Government at all levels, in order to make the country a better place for its future leaders.