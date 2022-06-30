Terrorists kill 16 persons, abduct four Chinese nationals in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Wednesday attacked a mining site in Niger State, killing sixteen persons and four mobile policemen attached to mining site.

They also abducted an unspecified number of workers and four Chinese nationals working on the site.

According to sources, a swift response from the military base in close by Erena laid ambush on the terrorists which led to casualties on the army and terrorists.

An undisclosed number of officers were killed while others sustained various degrees of bullet injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

A statement by the state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel and the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

The state government also acknowledged all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the State towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, hence, security personnel are enjoined not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.

Also that His Excellency, Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, has therefore directed that the security agencies should go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escape.