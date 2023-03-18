The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested twenty persons for alleged involvement in vote buying during the governorship and house of assembly elections in Kwara state.

Among the arrested is an assistant presiding officer.

Advertisement

According to the head of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, Micheal Nzekwe, the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

Speaking with journalists while parading the suspects in Ilorin, the assistant commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said that the suspects were arrested in parts of Irepodun, Ilorin West and Ilorin South local government areas of the state during the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nzekwe said that the commission acted on credible intelligence to effect the operation.

Advertisement

Items recovered from them include cash, Point of Sales machines, phones and excecise books where account details of suspected beneficiaries of the vote buying are written.