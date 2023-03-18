The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested twenty persons for alleged involvement in vote buying during the governorship and house of assembly elections in Kwara state.

Among the arrested is an assistant presiding officer.

According to the head of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, Micheal Nzekwe, the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

Items recovered from them include cash, Point of Sales machines, phones and excecise books where account details of suspected beneficiaries of the vote buying are written.