Zamfara Police presents cheques worth over N30m to families of slain, retired officers

The Nigerian police has presented cheques of over Thirty Million Naira to eight families of slain and retired Officers in Zamfara state.

The funds are part of the family welfare scheme, an initiative of Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba aimed at assisting families of officers who died while on active duty as well as boosting the morale of those still serving.

It was with mixed emotions that the families of eight slain and retired police officers in Zamfara received cheques to commemorate the sacrifices their loved ones made for the nation while in active service.

According to state police, the gesture is intended to help the families of the fallen heroes as well as to alleviate their suffering.

Some of the officers died as a result of bandit attacks or ambushes while patrolling insecure communities.

Zamfara Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah presented the cheques to their next of kin on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, stating that the gesture was made to recognize the role the deceased officers played while in service.

According to him, the purpose of the initiative is to boost the morale of those in service by assuring them that their efforts will be recognized even after death.

CP Elkanah advised the beneficiaries to spend the money wisely.

Some family members of the slain officers applauded the police for their actions, they said the money will help alleviate their suffering.

One hundred and fifty two officers were also decorated with their new ranks by the Zamfara police command.