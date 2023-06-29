The Ondo State Command of the Nigerian police has presented cheques of fifty- eight million naira to families of deceased police officers.

The State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Jesubiyi said the gesture is part of welfare packages instituted by the authorities for affected families.

The cheques were presented to twenty – nine families who lost their breadwinners while serving the country

Jesubiyi urged them to use the money for the upkeep and welfare of their family members.

He added that the cheques are meant to ameliorate the pains suffered by immediate families of deceased policemen.

He expressed sadness some officers who are still active are dying.

The families of the deceased officers expressed gratitude to the police hierarchy for the gesture.