The cheques of Twenty Three Million, Five Hundred and Seventy Four Thousand, Two Hundred and four Naira, (N23,574,204) has been presented to the families of slain officers, this was presented to their next of kins.

This served as a gesture from the past inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba as part of Group Life Insurance and Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.

During the presentation of the cheques the commissioner of police in Zamfara, Muhammed Bunu, expressed his gratitude to the police authorities for the kind gesture and urged the families of the deceased officers to make judicious use of the money.

The main purpose of the programme is to assist and alleviate the sufferings of families of policemen who died in active service.

This batch of group Life Insurance and Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, Initiated by the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba is the last he approved before his retirement.

