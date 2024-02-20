The Federal Government says it will audit the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt hanging on its neck.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr Wale Edun announced this at the ongoing Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI).

As a measure to wean itself from future Ways and Means indebtedness, the Federal Government, Edun said, will soon present a bill to the National Assembly that will authorise the removal of “all taxes and levies that constitute nuisance from the country’s tax system.

The government, Edun added, will vigorously pursue policies that will allow it harvest revenue in real time from Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) and Corporate entities.