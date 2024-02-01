The Oyo State police command has presented a cheque of 33.9 million naira to families of deceased police officers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo state Adebola Hamzat, presented the cheques to each family members of the deceased officers at the Police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

The commissioner of Police revealed that a total of 28 cheques were presented to 28 families of deceased police officers as instructed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The CP expressed the hope that the token would provide the much needed succour and assistance to all beneficiaries.

He called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money, saying nothing was too small and if wisely ultilised, it would become bigger.