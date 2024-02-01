Disasters pose a significant risk to nations, and this underscores the crucial need for stakeholders to collaborate in preventing such risks and safeguarding lives and property.

This call to action was the emphasis at a technical meeting on disaster risk management and reporting, organised by the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency in Abuja.

Whether it is man-made or natural, disasters bring damage and devastation.

In Nigeria, relevant authorities involved in disaster prevention and management call for improved vigilance.

That is why the National Emergency Management Agency, with the United Nations Development Programme, organised a technical framework meeting to monitor and manage risks effectively.

The UNDP representative says that adopting the 2015-2030 framework for risk reduction will push Nigeria to the forefront of building resilience against potential risks.

The stakeholders called for more collaboration.

This will also enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency in predicting and preventing disasters in the country.