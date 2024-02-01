The Minister of State for petroleum resources, Heineken Lokpobiri says there is no criminal liabilities on the part of the federal government in respect of the $1.1billion obtained by Malabu which arose from the settlement for ceding OML 245 to Shell ENI.

The federal government is not responsible for how Malabu spent the money it got from the settlement.

The federal government during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan stood as an intermediary to resolve the dispute between Malabu and Shell ENI over the OML 245.

The money given to Malabu as settlement is not the federal government’s money.

However this brought about different litigations which the applicants lost.

President Bola Tinubu has set up a committee to ensure all issues are resolved as Nigeria stands to gain between 5 to 10 billion dollars.